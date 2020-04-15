Edmund Ackah Threatens To Expose Dr Kwame Kyei

A former Asante Kotoko management member, Mr Edmund Ackah has threatened to exposed Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei and Kumasi based Light FM crew.

According to him, Dr Kyei must call the Light FM Sports crew to order for denting his reputation.

Mr Ackah, however, shared that Dr Kwame Kyei is behind the use of abusive words on the management members of Asante Kotoko by the journalists at his radio station Light FM.

"I'm yet to start it... I am sorry to everyone who has called me to end this. I can't take it anymore," Mr Ackah told Oyerepa FM

"Dr Kwame Kyei has decided to run propaganda with his radio station [Light FM] to tarnish and destroy people.

"I am telling him this morning to tell his workers to stop it. I have worked with him and I know how he operates.

"If the leader of the club is not showing any leadership and he is using his radio station to tarnish people's image.

"From today, we will be going deep into issues at Kotoko and we'll now know the 'real thieves' at the club," he concluded.

Edmund Ackah left his role as also the Accra Representative of the club last month.