Kevin Prince Boateng Unsure Of Fiorentina Return

Fiorentina loanee, Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is unsure if he will head back when his 6-month loan stay with Besiktas ends in the summer.

The Ghana international joined the Eagles in the winter transfer from the La Viola.

Boateng, 32, made 15 appearances for Fiorentina, scoring once before Besiktas' departure.

Now enjoying life in Turkey and with the possibility of earning a permanent move at the end of the 2019/2020 season, KP Boateng says he is uncertain if he will return to Fiorentina.

“I don't know if I will go back to Florence or not, the market is strange, it is a bad time for everyone but I carry in my heart all my former companions even if they have not seen the real Boateng at Fiorentina," he told Sky Sports

“I wanted to prove my worth but for many reasons, I didn't succeed. If I come back I want to split everything, Florence is the right place.

“Milan have a lot of cheering but there is also a lot of affection in Florence. I have talked to many young viola players trying to advise them, Chiesa, Vlahovic and Castrovilli will have a great future”.

Since arriving in Turkey, he has made 6 appearances in the Super Lig and has scored twice in the process.