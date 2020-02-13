GHPL: Legon Cities FC Skipper Sad Over Poor Form

Legon Cities FC skipper, Jeffrey Degorl says he is always sad anytime he look at the Premier League table.

The Royal have been on a poor run and after nine matches played, the club sit on the 15th position with 10 points.

According to Degorl, he is saddened anytime he peered at the GPL given the low standing of his side but he and his teammates would give their all to propel LCFC up the table.

According to him, they will do everything to beat Accra Great Olympics on Friday.

"When I look at the table, I feel sad and I am not happy about it. We would give our all to ensure that we win Friday's game," Degorl stressed.

The mini regional derby will kick off at 7pm.