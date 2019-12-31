ModernGhanalogo

31.12.2019 Football News

GPL: Kotoko To Ship Out Four Players On Loan

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to ship out four key players out on loan according to Kumasi-based Fox FM.

The players expected to leave on loan are Ugandan international George Abege, defender Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Alex Didi Arnold and Kingsley Effah will exit the club on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

The aforementioned quartet have struggled to make an impact since joining Asante Kotoko especially George Abege, who has come under a lot of public scrutiny.

The decision emerges after Coach Maxwell Konadu reiterated they are not part of his plans.

The domestic transfer window closes on January 13 next year as the Porcupine Warriors seek for deals for the four players.

