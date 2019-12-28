ModernGhanalogo

28.12.2019 Football News

Fatawu Mohammed Signs New Hearts of Oak Contract

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak skipper, Fatawu Mohammed has signed a new contract at the club.

The Rainbow club has confirmed in the statement on Saturday.

He will represent the side in the 2019/20 Ghana football season.

Fatawu will be hoping to lead the club to end their trophyless jinx as they prepare to host Berekum Chelsea in the matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.

