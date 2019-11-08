Asamoah Gyan Suffers Groin Injury

Ghanaian legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan is set to spend some time on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury during NorthEast United’s 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC.

The veteran was handed a starting role when his side locked horns with their match week 4 opponent in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.B Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Having impressed in the first half that failed to produce any goal, Gyan later picked up a groin injury in the second half just 10 minutes after resuming from the break. He tried to continue the game but had to be substituted as a precautionary measure.

NorthEast United pushed on and managed to grab all 3 points courtesy a penalty kick converted by Maximiliano Barreiro on the 82nd minute.

According to checks, the injury is not that serious and the former Sunderland striker should be fit before his side’s next game of the season which will be played against Mumbai City FC on November 27.