Boy Stabs Player In London

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of another 15-year-old boy near a London shopping centre.

Baptista Adjei, from North Woolwich, was found critically injured on Stratford Broadway, east London, shortly after 15:20 BST on Thursday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy who handed himself in to a police station was charged with murder on Saturday.

He would appear in Stratford Youth Court today.

Scotland Yard previously said officers believed Baptista and a 15-year-old friend were either attacked on a bus, or shortly after getting off.

Baptista’s friends and members of the public provided first aid but he died at the scene at about 15:50, police said.

The teenager’s former football team, Mindset FC, tweeted that Baptista was a “very humble boy, with great manners and very talented”.

It added, “Dark moment at Mindset as one of our former players from the U16s last season went to sleep today at Stratford due to knife crime.

“All of us at Mindset have the family in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Bap.”

There have been more than 110 homicides in the capital this year, with about 70 of those being fatal stabbings.