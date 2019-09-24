Ghana Post Excell At Citi Business Olympics

The staff of Ghana Post has made the company proud after putting up a good show at this year's #Citi BusinessOlympics 2019 held at Burma Camp last Saturday in Accra.

The #Citi BusinessOlympics 2019, is the biggest corporate sporting event in Ghana organised by Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV.

This is where everybody who is anybody in business in Ghana gathers for the biggest sports meeting.

Ghana Post won laurels over the weekend when its staff joined over 30 companies to compete for glory at the #CitiBusinessOlympics2019.

Ghana Post won the Cup for the Ladies Tug of War category.

In almost all the games Ghana Post participated, Team Ghana Post emerged among the first three winners.

In an interview with the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, this is what she had to say:

"Our staff truly displayed that when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. In almost all the games we participated, our team was among the first three winners. We say Kudos to all our hardworking staff for believing in the turnaround vision of Ghana Post. The #NewGhanaPost is here, let's all embrace it. GhanaPost........Secure, Smart Delivery!"

This annual showpiece by Citi FM brings together thousands of workers to compete for honors in various disciplines, network and have a great time, away from board rooms and workstations.

Indeed, it was an exciting fun-packed event where participants showed tenacity, grit, and guts.

The GCB Bank had the most number of trophies at the end of the day and were therefore crowned overall champions for the third straight year.

The event was sponsored by the Hollard Insurance, Herbalife and NND Digital Press.