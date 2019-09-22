ModernGhanalogo

Neymar To The Rescue Again As PSG Beat Lyon

By Reuters
Neymar struck late again as Paris St Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 to strengthen their Ligue 1 lead on Sunday.

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal against Racing Strasbourg last weekend, found the back of the net three minutes from time to put PSG on 15 points from six games, leaving Lyon in ninth place seven points behind.

Second-placed Angers, who demolished St Etienne 4-1 earlier on Sunday, are three points off the pace.

Also on Sunday, Stade Rennes and drew 1-1 at home to Lille.

