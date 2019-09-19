Former CAF President Issa Hayatou Back To Football

Issa Hayatou has been appointed as the special advisor to the organizers of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The appointment was made by the Cameroon Sports Ministry as a way to tap the vast knowledge of Issa Hayatou who served as CAF President for several years in the organisation of the two major competition the country will stage in 2020 and 2021.

Issa Hayatou was voted out from office after he lost in CAF presidential election last two years against Madagascan Ahmad.

He served for 26 years in the hot seat as the president of the Confederation of African Football- from 1988 to 2017.

Cameroon was supposed to stage the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but was stripped of hosting right by CAF citing poor preparation and political tension in the Central African country.

With CAF in turmoil and Ahmad implicated in financial corruption by French investigators, FIFA has sent secretary general Fatma Samoura from Zurich to run the Cairo-based organization.

The 73-year-old Hayatou has retained honorary membership of the International Olympic Committee and attended meetings in June in Lausanne, Switzerland.