13.08.2019 Athletics

Ghana’s Athletics Team For 2019 African Games Named

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named 16 athletes to represent the nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Leader of the team is the General Secretary of the GAA, Bawah Fuseini, who would be accompanied by two coaches.

Below is the full list of athletes (9 females and 7 males) going to compete for Ghana and their respective events:

Women
Hor Halutie -100m / 4x100m
Flings Owusu Agyapong – 100m / 4x100m
Gemima Acheampong – 4x100m
Persis Williams Mensah – 4x100m
Regina Yeboah – Heptathlon
Grace Obuor – 400m
Deborah Acquah – Long Jump / 4x100m
Rose Yeboah – High Jump
Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump
Men
Sean Sarfo-Antwi – 100m / 4 x100
Ben Azamari – 4x100m / 200m
Edwin Gadayi – 4x100m / 200m
Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m /200m /4x100m
Martin Owusu Antwi – 200m / 4x100m
Jeff Hammond –Long Jump
Abubakar Mohammed – Long Jump
Managers / Coaches
Christian Nsiah – Coach
Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) – Coach
Bawah Fuseini – Team Leader

