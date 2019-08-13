Ghana’s Athletics Team For 2019 African Games Named

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named 16 athletes to represent the nation at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Leader of the team is the General Secretary of the GAA, Bawah Fuseini, who would be accompanied by two coaches.

Below is the full list of athletes (9 females and 7 males) going to compete for Ghana and their respective events:

Women

Hor Halutie -100m / 4x100m

Flings Owusu Agyapong – 100m / 4x100m

Gemima Acheampong – 4x100m

Persis Williams Mensah – 4x100m

Regina Yeboah – Heptathlon

Grace Obuor – 400m

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump / 4x100m

Rose Yeboah – High Jump

Abigail Kwarteng – High Jump

Men

Sean Sarfo-Antwi – 100m / 4 x100

Ben Azamari – 4x100m / 200m

Edwin Gadayi – 4x100m / 200m

Joseph Paul Amoah – 100m /200m /4x100m

Martin Owusu Antwi – 200m / 4x100m

Jeff Hammond –Long Jump

Abubakar Mohammed – Long Jump

Managers / Coaches

Christian Nsiah – Coach

Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) – Coach

Bawah Fuseini – Team Leader