Champions City Thrash West Ham In VAR-Dominated Game

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in a game dominated by video assistant referee decisions as Manchester City beat West Ham 5-0 at London Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus set the champions on their way before Sterling doubled the lead after a sweeping move.

Jesus had a goal ruled out after VAR deemed Sterling offside before Sterling made it 3-0 after another VAR check.

Sergio Aguero then scored from a twice-taken penalty before Sterling completed his hat-trick.

The twice-taken penalty was awarded after Riyad Mahrez was clipped by Issa Diop.

Lukasz Fabianski saved Aguero's initial weak attempt but the keeper did not have both feet on his line and, after another VAR check, the penalty was retaken.