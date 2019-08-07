Technical Football Tour To Madrid And LaLiga Derby

The inaugural Technical Football Tour, will visit Madrid, Spain from 23-30 September 2019, and the organisers are inviting those, who are interested to join the tour, not to miss out on this exciting prospect, to meet and partner with the world’s key football decision-makers.

The tour will start off with delegates attending an informal welcome reception on 23 September 2019 and watch the FIFA Best Awards, screened live from Milan, Italy.

On Tuesday 24 September 2019, delegates will attend the first day of the World Football (WFS), and network with more than 2 000 football stakeholders from around the world, with in excess of 100 speakers featuring the likes of Javier Tebas, President LaLiga, Peter Moore, CEO, Liverpool, as well as personalities representing all the major clubs and leagues, from more than 80 countries.

After attending the second day of the WFS on Wednesday 25 September 2019, delegates will be able to, and subject to the availability of tickets, watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu or Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao, also in Madrid.

Alternatively, delegates could travel to Barcelona and watch the team play against Villa Real at the Camp Nou, should they choose to do so.

On Thursday 26 and Friday 27 September 2019, delegates will be taken on an organised tour of football academies of some of the professional clubs in Madrid, of which the names will be confirmed a few weeks before the actual tour.

Delegates will also have the choice, for their own account, do a stadium tour, at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu or Atlético Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, where Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

The Madrid Derby, between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, is also taking place over the weekend of 28-29 September 2019, of, which LaLiga will soon release the final date.

Delegates participating on the full tour package will receive tickets to attend the derby, and enjoy a pre-match experience with local fans, as well as a post match experience in some local “tapas bars”, to celebrate with the fans of both teams.

Due to large amount of high profile speakers and football stakeholders attending the WFS, the organisers are also planning informal sessions with some of these decision makers, to gauge their interest to initiate cooperation agreements, with their African counterparts.

Those who are interested to join the tour should e-mail their contact details to: [email protected]