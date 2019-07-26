26.07.2019 Football News Former Hearts Center-Back Vincent Atingah Joins Kuwaiti Side Al Qadsia SC By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Ghanaian international and former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Vincent Atingah has completed his move to Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia SC from Albanian side Tirana.The ever-dependable defender made the move from the Ghana Premier League giant a couple of years ago and has been playing in Albanian alongside Winful Cobbinah.Having impressed throughout his time for Tirana, he has now earned a move to Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia SC who are doing reinforcement for the 2019/2020 season.The former Black Stars B player is expected to play with countryman Rashid Sumaila who has returned to the club after an unsuccessful loan spell at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.The ex-Phobia man leaves Tirana after making 18 appearances in all competitions for the side. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
