CONFIRMED: Kotoko To Host SO de l’ Armée In A Friendly Next Week

Ghana’s representative in the 2019/2020 edition of the CAF Champions League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed that they will be engaging Ivorian side club Societe Omnisports De L' Armee in an international friendly next week.

The match is part of plans by the management of the Porcupine Warriors to get the team well prepared before the start of CAF’s top tier inter-club competition which is set to commence at the preliminary stage next month.

The team looked a bit rusty in their first friendly match against Rahimo FC though they managed to win by two goals to one in the Ashanti Regional capital.

They have now lined up another friendly match to give new head coach Kjetil Zachariassen an opportunity to test the strength of his team and to sharpen any rough edge.

Their opponent, Societe Omnisports De L' Armee has also secured a place in the CAF Champions League and will use the match to test the readiness of their squad ahead of the opening weekend.

The Match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and will kick off at 15:00GMT.

Whiles Kotoko travels to Nigeria to play Kano Pillars in the first round, club Societe Omnisports De L' Armee will also play as hosts to Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou.