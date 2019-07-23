BREAKING NEWS: Secondi Hasaacas Announce Kidnapping Of Board Chairman

Ghanaian club, Sekondi Hasaacas has announced that their board chairman, Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX has been kidnapped.

The news which has shocked the entire football fraternity and the people of the Western Region was conveyed on the club’s official website earlier today.

A statement from the former Ghana Premier League champions indicated, “Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club has learnt with great sadness the abduction of Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, who serves as the interim Board Chairman of the club”.

“We are particularly gratified by the display of professionalism by the Western Regional Police Command, led by Commander Mr. R. Dedjoe towards the said abduction”.

“It is our hope and expectation that the regional police command would speed up investigations to bring perpetrators before the law with the same professionalism that they have exhibited so far”.

“Sekondi Hasaacas FC will like to seize this opportunity to implore all the peace-loving people of Ghana especially those in the Western Region, particularly supporters and followers of our dear club Sekondi Hasaacas FC that the police command are on top of the situation and there should be no cause for any further anguish”.

“In the main, we would wish our interim board chairman a speedy recovery and we will let him know that our thoughts and are with him at this painful time”.

Hasaacas are former winners of the FA Cup and Super Cup but currently play in the lower division. They were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.