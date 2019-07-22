Brazilian COACH Ricardo Da Rocha Arrives In Obuasi Ahead Of AshantiGold Move

Brazilian Coach Ricardo Da Rocha has reportedly arrived in Obuasi to finalize negotiations that will see him become the new manager of Ashanti Gold.

The Ghana Premier League giant has been without a coach in the last couple of weeks after Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen completed his move to regional rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Ahead of the Miners campaign in the 2019/2020 edition of the CAF Confederations Cup, they are eager to land a new manager and are set to announce Ricardo Da Rocha before the end of the week.

According to checks, the former Ebusua Dwarfs coach arrived in Obuasi today to meet up with the majority shareholder for the Miners, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong to finalize the agreement that will see him joining the side.

If the two parties agree to terms, he will be tasked to prepare a team that will be potent enough to cross the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup where they have been drawn against Ethiopian side Akonangui FC.