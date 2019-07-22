CONFIRMED: Malik Akowuah Leaves Hearts Of Oak

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed that midfield enforcer Malik Akowuah will be leaving the club following the expiry of his three-year contract.

The holding midfielder joined the Phobians from Medeama SC three years ago with huge expectations but failed to live up to the heights.

Since Kim Grant took over as head coach of Hearts, he has not enjoyed as many minutes as he would have wanted and that resulted in him sitting on the bench for the most part of the team’s campaign during the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

According to a post on Hearts of Oak’s official Twitter handle, they have taken the option not to renew Malik Akowuah’s contract following the expiry of his contract.