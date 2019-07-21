Kotoko to face Kano Pillars in CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko will battle out with Nigeria Premier League side, Kano Pillars in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League which starts next month.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Nigeria for first leg tie before hosting the Kano-based club in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Nigerian side qualified to the CAF Champions League after finishing second in the 2019 Nigeria Premier League.

The drawn was held in Cairo on Sunday afternoon.

The winner of the tie will face Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel.

Asante Kotoko won the ticket to represent Ghana at this year's CAF Champions League after winning the GFA Normalization Committee Special Cup Competition tier-1.