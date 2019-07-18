New GFA Logo Dead On Arrival - Berekum Chelsea Chief

General manager of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Safo says it is an unnecessary attempt to change the logo of Ghana’s football association by the Normalization Committee.

On Wednesday, the new logo for the Ghana Football Association leaked with the name of the football association being changed following the Anas investigative report that has marred the image of the association.

The proposed changes come as part of the Normalization Committee's restructuring processes.

But the astute football administrator Starr FM on Thursday said the Normalization Committee is missing its priorities.

“Rebranding is very necessary but that was not their mandate. Change of logo was not part of what you were asked to do. Changing of logo should be dead on arrival,” he noted.

Also noting his opposition to the changes, Head of sports at EIB, Henry Asante Twum, said the Normalisation committee appears to have done little to change the structure of football in the country.

"They should be telling plans in place to enhance youth football, club football, women football and how to lift image of the game to attract sponsorship. Logo change is unnecessary”.

FIFA in September last year appointed the four-member Normalization Committee that will run Ghana football and organise election of new executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The mandate of the committee which expired in March this year has been extended to September.