AFCON 2019: We Will Do Our Best To Win Tournament For The Algerian People - Coach Djamel Belmadi

Head Coach for the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi has indicated that his side will do their best to try and win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the people of Algeria.

The North African country is close to winning their second continental trophy in their history after booking a place in the finals following a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday night.

A last-minute stunner from captain Riyad Mahrez won the match for the side after a second-half penalty kick had canceled out a first-half own goal by defender William Troost-Ekong.

The Desert Foxes have now booked a date with Senegal who also beat Tunisia in the other semi-finals match on Sunday evening.

Speaking ahead of the match, Coach Djamel Belmadi noted that he cannot promise the Algerian people that his team will win the trophy out-rightly but they will play their hearts out to try and bring it home.

“The players forgot the penalty that wasn’t awarded and fought till the last whistle to finish off the game”.

“I promise the Algerian people we will do our best to make them happy but I can’t promise them the title. I don’t have it”, the gaffer said.

The finals of this year’s edition will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019. Kick off time has been set for 19:00GMT.