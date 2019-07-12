Kotoko Remember Deputy Kits Officer Who Died In Fatal Accident Two Years Ago

Kotoko had the shock of their lives two years ago today when the team bus rammed into a stationed truck on the Nkawkaw highway on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The then Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, died at the spot while the other 26 players and officials on board the bus survived with injuries.

Among the worst-hits were the then team driver, Nana Berchie and former coach, Steven Polack and midfielder, Ollenu Ashitey.

Nana Berchie suffered multiple fractures in the neck and right leg and had three surgeries at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) before he was discharged four months after the incident.

Steven Polack also twisted the neck and broke the right knee.

He also spent a month at the KATH and was discharged after undergoing knee surgery.

Ollenu Ashitey also suffered a broken rib and spent days receiving treatment at KATH.

The squad was returning to Kumasi from Accra after a Premier League game at Inter Allies.