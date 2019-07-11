Richard Senanu Undergoes Successful Surgery In Germany [VIDEO]

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu has undergone a successful knee surgery in Germany which has kept him off the field for the past five months.

The 26-year-old picked a knee injury during the club’s 2018/19 CAF Confederation cup campaign and has since not kicked a ball for Kotoko due to the career-threatening injury.

Officials of Asante Kotoko SC engaged the German embassy in a round table discussions and secured visa for their injured midfielder after the first application failed to yield results.

Asante Kotoko confirmed Senanu’s successful knee injury in Germany via the club’s official twitter page.

The Porcupine Warriors have excused the midfielder from their CAF Champions League campaign.