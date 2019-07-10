AFCON: Sports Minister To Face Parliament Over Ghana's Knockout

This is the first time the team is exiting the tournament without reaching the semi-final stage since they were eliminated at the group state in the 2006 tournament also staged in Egypt.

The team is expected to arrive at the Kotoka Airport in Accra, by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, members on the two sides of the House indicated that they have begun the process to get Mr. Asiamah to appear before them to respond to questions.

An urgent question has been filed by the Minority for the Minister to appear, Ranking member on the Sports Committee, Kwabena Woyome, has indicated.

Mr. Woyome says there are lots of questions requiring answers, hence the urgent question.

“We’d want the Minister to tell the country something through Parliament,” Mr. Woyome told JoyNews correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo.

The committee, he noted, would also want to know what lessons have been learnt from the country’s abysmal performance while trying to juxtapose that with the ongoing process to normalise football in the country.

Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee, Kofi Agyekum, supported his colleague on the minority side.

“…As representatives of the people, he has the duty to appear before us to answer those questions,” Mr. Agyekum stated.

He believes the current development “presents the country with an opportunity to tackle issues relating to football systematically and have them addressed.”

