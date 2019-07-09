AFCON 2019: 'I Never Prophesied Black Stars Will Win AFCON - Rev, Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah says he only predicted that the Black Stars of Ghana will win the 2019 edition of the African Nations Cup (AFCON).

According to the vociferous preacher, he never prophesied the Senior National Team will win the trophy as has been widely circulated.

“I only spoke about Ghana’s match against Guinea Bissau and said Ghanaians should pray for the Black Stars, I have never prophesied anywhere that the Black Stars will win the AFCON as has been reported…,” he said.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah predicted that the Black Stars will win the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019).

The Black Stars were aiming to win the AFCON title which will be the fifth in total and the first ever win since 1982.

But they were knocked out of the 2019 AFCON by Tunisia on penalties.

“Each and every Ghanaian must pray for our Black Stars because we are winning this afternoon’s game and subsequently end our trophy drought and so I am hopeful that Ghana will win against Guinea-Bissau and bring the cup home,” he stated at the time.

Asked if it was a revelation, the outspoken man of God said: “this prediction is my opinion and I believe in it but it is not a revelation or a prophecy but I want Ghanaians to believe and it would happen.”

Reverend Owusu-Bempah whose prediction has gone viral on social media since the Black Stars lost but he insist he only predicted victory for the team and never prophesied as has been circulated.