AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Calls For VAR In African Football After Cup Of Nations Exit

Coach Kwesi Appiah has called for Video Assistant Referee [VAR] in Africa football after Ghana's exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Andre Ayew's backheel strike on the 42nd minutes was ruled out by referee Victor Gomez.

Ghana lost 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia after a 1-1 draw on Monday evening at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

However, the 54-year-old believes if there was VAR, the goal would have stand.

"Expectations were high. We really worked hard and put in our best. Unfortunately, penalties can go either way and also Tunisia is a strong team," Kwesi Appiah told reporters after the match.

"I think there should be VAR in African football. If there was VAR today the results could have changed. The goal scored would have been allowed."

"I think he Victor Gomez should go and watch the video again and judge it for himself. It was really bad," he ended.

The VAR would be introduced from the quarter-finals of the tournament.