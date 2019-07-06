AFCON 2019: Herve Renard Embarrassed By Morocco’s Inability To Progress Into Quarter Finals

Head Coach for the Atlas Lions of Morocco, Herve Renard has revealed that he is embarrassed by his team’s inability to progress into the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The gaffer who has won the AFCON title two times with different countries was hoping to lead the North Africans to clinch this year’s trophy at the end of the tournament but was stopped in his track at the round of 16.

A less fancied side in the Squirrels of Benin defied all odds to play out a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes plus extra time. Faced with the penalty shootout, Benin proved superior and emerged as 4-1 winners to secure qualification into the last 8 ahead of the favorites.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Herve Renard thanked the fans for supporting their team but noted that he feels embarrassed for failing to take the team into the quarter-finals.

“I would like to congratulate Benin for the win tonight. I will try to protect my players and I won’t say anything against them even if they didn’t perform well”.

“I hold the complete responsibility. I would like to thank all the fans who came to Egypt to support their team and I feel embarrassed from them”, the gaffer shared.

Benin will play Senegal in the quarter-finals on July 10, 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium.