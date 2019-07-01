JUST IN: German Embassy Grants Richard Senanu Visa To Undergo Delayed Surgery

The German embassy has finally granted midfielder Richard Senanu his visa for him to undergo his delayed surgery, the player’s club Kumasi Asante Kotoko has disclosed today.

Richard Senanu has been on the sidelines for more than 4 months after sustaining an injury during the Porcupine Warrior’s CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Having made the necessary arrangements for the player to undergo a surgery in Germany, he was subsequently denied a visa, resulting in his inability to fly out of the country.

Since then, management of the club has been working in the background to secure the visa for their midfielder in order for him to be able to go and have his surgery.

In a post on the club’s official Twitter handle earlier today, they have confirmed that the German embassy has granted Richard Senanu the visa and he will fly out of the country on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

“The German Embassy in Ghana has granted Richard Senanu a visa to enter the country for his surgery after an earlier denial”, the post read.

All expenses for the surgery has already been settled by the club as they make final arrangements to send the player to Germany.