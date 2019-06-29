Steve Pollack Urges Kotoko To Beef Up Squad For CAF CL Campaign

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has called on his former employers to beef up their squad for the next CAF Champions League season.

The Porcupine Warriors booked their place in next season's CAF Champions League after beating Karela United in the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Despite praising the club for their qualification to the African biggest club Competition, Polack advised the club to beef up the squad because of the competitive nature of the Competition.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer also reminded the club the CAF Champions league is different from the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Asante Kotoko deserve to be in the CAF Champions League. The players together with their coach have worked hard which attracts such success.

“Moreover, they should add up young quality players to strengthen the team because playing in the CAF Champions League is different from the Confederations Cup. So they have to beef up the squad in other to compete in the Champions League,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM Sports.

The Porcupines made it to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in the last season edition.