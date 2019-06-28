AFCON 2019: Black Stars Holds Final Training Ahead Of Cameroon Clash [VIDEO]

The Black Stars of Ghana held their final training on Friday evening ahead of their second group game against Cameroon.

The four times African champions will be hoping to bounce back against the Indomitable Lions after their 2:2 draw with the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday.

All players were present with the exception of Thomas Agyepong who has been ruled out of the game.

Andre Ayew who was battling for fitness trained with the team at the Suez Canal Sports Complex.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.