SHOCKING!: Former President Mahama Blew $15m In 2013 AFCON

Reports have emerged that the former administration led by John Dramani Mahama spent $15million in the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in South Africa.

According to a renowned football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi, although the country budgeted $8million for the tournament, it ended up spending $15million in South Africa 2013.

In an interview with DS Sports about $15million for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations budget, the veteran football administrator said people should not be surprised at the budget.

“It was the same amount in 2013 when Ghana went to Afcon in South Africa. We budgeted $8million for the tournament but the budget was later topped up and we spent about $15million dollars on that AFCON.

“So If we spent $15million in 2013 and 2019 we camped again in Dubai you can tell us that we don’t know the budget we sent for the tournament so why are you hiding it?” he quizzed.