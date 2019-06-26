AFCON 2019: Jordan Ayew Unable To Celebrate MVP Award In Benin Draw

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew was left with mixed feelings and unable to celebrate his Total man of the match award following Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Benin in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Swansea attacker scored his team’s second goal against Benin on Tuesday night to give them the lead after going behind in the early minutes of the day. However, a second-half red card to John Boye resulted in Benin drawing level to ensure the match ended with nothing to separate the two sides.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Jordan Ayew has adjudged the Total man of the match for his impressive display on the day.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the player revealed he had mixed feelings as far as the enviable accolade is concerned due to Ghana’s failure to go home with the 3 maximum points.

“I have mixed feelings about the man of the match accolade because we didn’t win”, the attacker said.

Despite the results of the match, the player has indicated there is no pressure on the team and they are going to prepare and come good in the next match where they are expected to play with defending champions, Cameroon.

“We believe in ourselves and we are not under any pressure. We are preparing for the next match”, Ayew stressed.