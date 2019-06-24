AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Confident Of Black Stars Winning AFCON

Newcastle United forward, Christian Atsu has insisted that he is optimistic of Black Stars winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After winning the tournament in 1982, the Black Stars have struggled to win Africa's finest tournament.

Ghana have played in six consecutive semifinals and three finals.

However, the 28-year-old has insisted that he is optimistic of his side winning the 32nd edition of the tournament.

"I think if we get all the support we need, we can win it this year," he told Footballmadeinghana.

"Because, if we don't win it, many people are going to retire. See, that is how Ghana football is going," he added.

Ghana will open the tournament against Benin on Tuesday at the Ismailia Stadium.