VIDEO: Good Chemistry In Black Stars Camp Ahead Of Benin Clash Tomorrow

There looks to be good chemistry in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening match against the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

In a short video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana Football Association, the playing body is seen singing in unison as they enjoy themselves after completing their training session on Sunday evening at the Suez Canal Sports complex.

The West African Country is hoping to open their Group F campaign with a win on the day to enhance their chances of progressing into the knockout stage as they chase a 5th AFCON triumph after failing to conquer the continent for the past 37 years.

After tomorrows match, the team will go on to play defending Champions Cameroon, as well as Guinea Bissau.

Watch the Black Stars ‘Jama’ session in the video below.

Catch a glimpse of the team’s training at the Suez Canal Sports complex yesterday evening;