AFCON 2019: Ibrahim Tanko Hails Black Stars New Sensation Samuel Owusu

Ibrahim Tanko, assistant coach of the Black Stars says the inclusion of new sensation, Samuel Owusu, will help Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

The nimble-footed winger made his debut for the Black Stars in their pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South Africa and emerged as an instant hit with his deft skills and swift runs on the wings.

In an interview with GraphicSports after Ghana's final friendly against South Africa in Dubai last Saturday, Coach Tanko stated categorically that Owusu would be a plus for the Black Stars at Egypt 2019.

“He is a very good dribbler and very fast. He is a plus for us,” Tanko noted.

According to the former Indomitable Lions of Cameroun assistant coach, Owusu, who operated on the right wing, nearly scored from a volley but was denied by the post after a corner kick in the second half.

Samuel Kwame Owusu, 23, was spotted by Coach Kwesi Appiah after the AFCON qualifiers, having scored seven goals in 32 games for FK Čukarički in the 2018-2019 Serbian SuperLiga season.

Despite being a new face in the Black Stars set-up, the 1.67m left-footed midfielder easily broke into Kwesi Appiah’s first team after endearing himself to his teammates and the Stars’ technical handlers.