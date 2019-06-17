GTF Selects Athletes For 2019 All African Games

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has selected 10 Athletes; 7 male and 3 female to represent Ghana at the All African Games in Morocco.

The athletes were selected after a special justification exercise held at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Team selected include the following:

1. Lawrence Tweasam (-54kg)

2. Benson Addo (-58kg)

3. Julian Aryee (-68kg)

4. Frank Ade Mensah (-64kg)

5. Michael Davidson (-87kg)

6. Joshua Nii Aryettey (+87kg)

7. Selasi Damalie (-63kg)

8. Kezia Elemawusi Gbedze (-46kg)

9. Henrietta Naa Ayeley Armah (-49kg)

10. Mercy Asaitewie Ati (-62kg).

We commend and congrats the team and the coaches who had a great work to do to make the final selection.

The team would be camped and undergo training to make sure they win a medal in Morocco. The All African Games would be held in August and the president of Ghana Taekwondo believes Ghana has good athletes who can win medals for the nation.

Mr. Fred Otu Lartey said the future of the sport is very important as Ghana also prepares for the 2023 Games, and hopes that many of the athletes would gain experience to amass more medals for Ghana.