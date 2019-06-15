Gyan Assures Black Stars Are Ready For 2019 AFCON Despite Failing To Beat South Africa

General Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan has revealed that the team is ready to battle the rest of Africa in the upcoming Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt next week.

The team has been camping in the United Arab Emirates for the past two weeks preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they look to break a 37-year old jinx in a bid to lift a 5th title.

The Stars were involved in a friendly match earlier this afternoon in Dubai at the Police Academy Park which unfortunately ended in a goalless draw. What that means is that Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges will head to the tournament having failed to win any of their two friendly matches.

Speaking to the media after today’s match with the Bafana Bafana, Asamoah Gyan noted that they have been training well in the past 10 days and are ready for the assignment ahead.

“We are ready. We've been working so hard in the past ten days, the weather is also not helping but we are still fighting. We are pushing harder and”.

“The tournament itself is a different ball game together, so we happy there is no injury in camp and we will be going to Egypt with all the players ready for the tournament”, the veteran attacker said.

The Kayserispor attacker added, “We have done well. Training has not been easy, we have gone through some drills behind the scenes that the camera didn’t capture and so we know the kind of training that we have done and hopefully, we will be ready for the tournament”.

Ghana will come up against the likes of Benin, Guinea Bissau, and Cameroon at the Group phase.

The tournament is expected to kick start on Friday, June 21, and end on July 19, 2019.