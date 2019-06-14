All Time Top African Footballers Revealed

GEORGE WEAH WITH BALLON d'Or AWARD

Liberian President George Weah was named the best African Footballer of All-time by football magazine France Football.

Weah who doubles as the only African to win the Balon d'Or was ranked ahead of Samuel Eto’o and Roger Milla who appeared in second and third place subsequently.

Here’s a full list of the Top 30 African Footballer of All Time

1.George Weah – Liberia

Currently, the President of Liberia, Weah was named the best player in the World in 1995 and appeared in 2nd place the following year. He is also a 3-time African footballer of the Year

2.Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

Known for his time at Barcelona and Inter Milan, Samuel Eto’o is a 4-time African Footballer of the Year. He was named the 3rd best player in the world in 2005 and also the all-time Top Scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations

3. Roger Milla – Cameroon

The man who introduced dancing into football, Roger Milla hit stardom at an unusual age of 38, coming from retirement. Milla is a 2-time African footballer of the Year and was also named as the greatest African footballer in the last 50 years in 2007. He was also named in Pele’s greatest 100 living footballer’s of All-time in 2004

4. Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

A 2-time African footballer of the year, Drogba was also named the 4th best player in the World in 2007. As a powerful striker, Drogba is not only known for his influence on the pitch but off the pitch. He played a major role in stopping a civil in his country when they qualified for their first World Cup.

5. Abedi Ayew Pele – Ghana

Pele is a 3-time African footballer of the Year. In 1992, he won the Inaugural BBC African Footballer of the Year award. He was also a member of Pele’s best 100 footballers alive in 2004. He was also named the 3rd best African player of the 20th century by IFFHS

6. Rabah_Madjer – Algeria

Algerian legend Rabah_Madjer falls next in line in 6th. He has been installed as an African Legend by CAF and IFFHS. He was also installed as a legend of football by Golden Foot. Madjer played a major role in leading Algeria to Africa Cup glory in 1990, winning the best player in the tournament.

7. Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria

Arguably the best Nigerian of All-time, Okocha is a 7-time Nigerian footballer of the Year. He has also been named the BBC African Footballer of the Year on two occasions. Okocha was a member of the Nigerian 1994 team who won the World Cup and qualified for their first World Cup.

8. Salif Keita – Mali

The 1970 African footballer of the Year is arguably the best Malian footballer of all time. He was also decorated with a FIFA Order of Merit in 1996. Keita was part of the Malian side who made it to the final of 1972 Africa Cup of Nations.

8. Mustapha Dahleb – Algeria

Sharing the eighth spot with Salif Keita is Mustapha Dahleb. Notable for his Years playing with Paris Saint Germain, Dahleb is the third All-time top scorer of the club. The winger played a major role in Algeria's 1982 historic World Cup campaign.

10. Laurent Pokou – Ivory Coast

Pokou, an animated figure in Ivorian football played for the Ivorian National team between 1967 and 1980. Pokou holds the record of most goals in a single AFCON game scoring 5 goals against Ethiopia in 1970. He was the top scorer of the African Nations till Samuel Eto’o eclipsed it in 2008. Pokou died on the 16th of November 2016.

The rest of the squad follow

11. Yaya Toure – Ivory Coast

12. Essam el-Hadary – Egypt

13. Mahmoud Al-Khatib – Egypt

13. Kulusha Bwalya – Zambia

15. Rachid Mekhloufi – Algeria

15. Bruce Grobbelaar – Zimbabwe

17. Mohammed Salah – Egypt

18. Mohamed Aboutrika – Egypt

18.Thomas Nkono – Cameroon

18. Pierre Ndaye Mulamba – DR Congo

18. Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria

22. Lakhdar Belloumi – Algeria

22. El-Hadji Diouf – Senegal

22. Stephen Keshi – Nigeria

22. Nourredine Naybet

26. Michael Essien – Ghana

27. Tarak Dhiab – Tunisia

28. Rashidi Yekini – Nigeria

28. Seidou Keita – Mali

28. Emmanuel Adebayor – Togo