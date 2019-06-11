Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Eric Donkor Lauds Former Teammates Felix Annan For Making Ghana's Final AFCON Squad

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Eric Donkor Lauds Former Teammates Felix Annan For Making Ghana's Final AFCON Squad
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Ashantigold defender, Eric Donkor has congratulated his former teammate Felix Annan for making Ghana's final 23-man squad for the Africa Nations Cup in Egypt.

Annan has selected alongside Richard Ofori and Lawerence Ati-Zigi as the three goalkeepers named in the Black Stars team after impressing at the team's training camp in Dubai.

The Kotoko shot-stopper is the only locally based player in the 23-man squad earning him praises from his colleagues in the local scene and will be hoping to get the opportunity to star on the biggest continental championship.

His Kotoko teammate Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan were the other local players that failed to make the cut.

Ghana have been drawn in group F of the tournament alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

You're Poisoning The Minds Of Ghanaians, MPs Don't Construct...

1 hour ago

Work Hard, Pass And Enjoy Free SHS — Obuasi MCE To BECE Cand...

4 hours ago

body-container-line