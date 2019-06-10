AFCON 2019: South Africa Confirm Friendly With Angola Ahead Of AFCON

South Africa have secured a second warm-up fixture ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations after announcing a training match against Angola on June 19 in Egypt.

Coach Stuart Baxter had been frustrated by an inability to secure warm-up games ahead of the continental showpiece with their only other game against Ghana in Doha on June 15.

The actual venue for the clash with Angola has not yet been confirmed.

Baxter has suggested the game against the Angolans would be played, but this has now officially been confirmed by the South African Football Association.

Baxter named his 23-man squad for the competition on Sunday, springing few surprises as he went with the core of the players who had qualified the team for the showpiece event.

South Africa open their Nations Cup against Ivory Coast on June 24, before a meeting with Morocco four days later. They then play Namibia in their final pool match on July 1.