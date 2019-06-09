Former Black Stars Coach & Ex-Video Analyst Reunites

Spanish trainer, Gerard Nus met former Black Stars head coach, Avram Grant.

The two reunited since they last left the shores of the country in 2017.

Nus, a former Liverpool backroom staff acted as an assistant and video analyst to Grant from 2015 to 2017 where they led the Black Stars to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea as well as a semi-final finish in Gabon.

“Nice to see you again Avram Grant. Good memories from our time in Ghana (Africa) 2015 and 2017,” Gerard Nus tweeted.

Gerard Nus,34, since leaving the Ghana job has worked with Rayo Vallecano and Rayo OKC as Technical Director and Head Coach respectively. He last served as a manager for Kazakhstan Premier League side Irtysh Pavlodar.

Avram Grant, on the other hand, is currently working as the Technical Advisor for Indian top-flight side NorthEast United.

Gerard Nus has already called Ghanaian football loving fans to unite and support them in their quest to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after failing to win the ultimate under his tenure.