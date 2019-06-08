Kotoko Agree To Honour Semi-Final Clash With Hearts; Set To Earn 40% From Gate Proceeds

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has agreed to honour their semi-final clash with Accra Hearts of Oak in the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has confirmed.

This follows back and forth letters exchange between the Porcupine Warriors and the body set to reform football in the country in the past week which resulted in the club withdrawing from the competition.

Their decision was based on the fact that they were going to earn less -30% - from the gate proceeds especially when the match was going to be played as a one-off tie.

In a surprising turn around however, the NC has gone back on their word and has succumbed to the pressure from Kotoko. They have thus decided to increase Kotoko’s share of the gate proceeds to 40%, the same as what the Phobians will be taking home. Nonetheless, the match venue remains the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM earlier this morning, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo explained, “In the absence of my chairman and his vice (Samuel Osei Kuffour and Patrick Ofori) I had to take the matter up so spoke to Dr. Kwame Kyei and George Amoako whiles the deputy minister was on standby”.

“We have agreed the match is coming off on 16th June at Accra Sports Stadium with the gate proceeds being 40% each for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and the 20% for the NC”.

In the other semi-final match between Obuasi Ashanti Gold and Karela United, the same arrangement has been settled on with both teams set to earn 40% each from the gate proceeds.