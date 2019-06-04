AFCON 2019: Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew Labels Ghana As The Best In Africa

Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Andre Dede Ayew has labeled the side as the best team on the African Continent despite failing to win an AFCON title in the last 37 years.

The West African football powerhouse trophy drought dates back to as far as 1982 when they lifted their 4th AFCON title. Since then, they have not managed to conquer the rest of Africa as they continue their search for a 5th title.

Speaking in an interview ahead of this year’s tournament, Dede Ayew shared that the Black Stars have always boasted of the best team on the continent even though they have not been able to enjoy any form of success.

“For me Ghana we are the best in Africa and we have been the best in Africa for so long. It is sometimes unfortunate that you cannot bring home that trophy that will make you look like the best. But teams have won the trophy without even being close to the best in Africa”, the Swansea City attacker said.

The former u-20 world cup winner indicted that though there are other countries with big players that will be making representation at this year’s AFCON, the Black Stars are not bothered but are concentrating on their preparations to ensure they stay fit throughout the tournament.

“We are preparing really well to be fit from the start to the end and we hope that all the other teams who also have big players they should also prepare themselves in their way but we don’t look at that. We look at Ghana”, he noted.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F together with defending champions Cameroon as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The 2019 AFCON in Egypt will start on June 21 and end on July 19.