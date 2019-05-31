AFCON 2019: Winning AFCON Is Not A Easy Task - Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward, Andre Dede Ayew beleives winning the continent finest tournament [AFCON] is not an easy task, adding that it requires good preparation.

Ghana have struggled to break its 37 year's trophyless jinx after winning the tournament in Libya in 1982.

The Black Stars will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

However, the 29-year-old will be hoping to lead the team to win the ultimate after coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

"We know it's going to be a difficult task ahead of us. Its a huge tournament (2019 AFCON). But we're ready," Andre Dede Ayew said when the Black Stars met President Akuffo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Thursday.

"We know what is ahead of us. We'll prepare very hard. We know that only victory makes our people smile so we're going to make sure that we bring victory to our country," he ended.

The AFCON 2019 tournament will kick off on June 21.