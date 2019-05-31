Joseph Attamah Larweh Elated On His Return To The Black Stars

Ghanaian International, Joseph Attamah Larweh has disclosed that he is elated on his return to the Black Stars whiles insisting that it is a privilege to have the chance of representing his national team once again.

The player is part of the provisional 29-man squad expected to move to Abu Dhabi this weekend to start a pre-tournament training camp ahead of the long-awaited 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM on the sidelines of a Black Stars meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House yesterday, Attamah Larweh reiterated that he is going to work hard to ensure he makes the final 23-man squad that will represent the team at the tournament slated to commence in Egypt in June.

“First I will say it is a privilege for me to come back to the national team and it all depends on the hard work. Like I said am going to work very hard and do all my best to show the team, the technical bench, and the players also”.

“Am going to work everything and try my best possible best to be in the final 23 because it’s not easy for a coach to have a bunch of talented players like the players we have now because as you can see all the players are playing in the top league. So it is a very difficult task but I believe in what I have and I believe in myself and I am going to work hard to ensure that am in the final 23”, the no-nonsense İstanbul Başakşehir F.K defender noted.

Ahead of the continental showdown, Ghana has been drawn in Group F against defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

They will, however, play two friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia before finally heading to Egypt for the tournament.