AFCON 2019: 'Prioritize Teamwork Over Individual Glory' - Prez. Akufo Addo Tells Black Stars Players

President Akufo-Addo has implored the Black Stars players to prioritize teamwork over individual glory as they prepare to head to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

On Thursday evening, the President hosted the Black Stars team and management to a farewell dinner at the Jubilee House as the team prepares to leave for their pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates on June 1.

Andre Ayew was joined by 15 other players at the event with the rest of the players expected to meet up with the rest of the squad in Dubai.

However, General Captain Asamoah Gyan was absent as he could not make it back in time from Hohoe where he had been installed a chief earlier that evening.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo Addo urged the players to bury their egos and work as a team towards ending the 37 years trophy drought of the Black Stars.

“Teamwork is at the heart of every success, without it you cannot a success, in football and as it is in every enterprise,” Nana Addo said.

“Teamwork means all of you have to work for each other. Religious, ethnic and other divisions do not advance teamwork.

“You are the Black Stars of Ghana, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re from Jamestown or Nalerigu or Walewale, you’re the Black Stars of Ghana; helping each other to win is the sort of teamwork I’m talking about.”

He also revealed that he will be in Egypt to watch their opening game against Benin and the final match on July 19 if they make it.

AFCON 2019 will kick off on June 21 in Egypt.