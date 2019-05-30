AFCON 2019: Gervinho Dropped From Ivory Coast 27-Man Provisional Squad

The head coach of Ivory Coast, Kamara Ibrahim, has announced a 27-man provisional list without Gervinho to start preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kamara Ibrahim virtually named the same players he used during the qualifying campaign.

However, ace forward Gervinho of Parma fame failed to make the cut.

The summoned players are expected to report on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Chantilly, Oise (France) for camping where they will play friendlies against Comoros on June 7 and the United Arab Emirates few days later.

They will also face Abu Dhabi, Uganda and Libya on June 14th and 18th.

Côte d’Ivoire will face South Africa on June 24, Morocco on June 28 and Namibia on July 1 in Group D of the Nations Cup tournament.

Check out the full 27-man squad below:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo, Tapé Ira- Ali Badra, Cissé Abdoul Karim

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Wilfried Kanon, W. Coulibaly, Abdoulaye Bamba, Simon Deli, Traoré Ismael, M. Bagayoko, Komara Cherick

Midfielders: J.P Gbamin, Serey Dié, Seri Michael, Diomandé Ismaël, Angban Victorien, Franck Kessié, Sangaré Ibrahim

Strikers: Max Alain Gradel, Nicolas Pépé, Wilfried Zaha, Jonathan Kodjia, Assalé Roger, Maxwell Cornet, Yohan Boli, Bony Wilfried