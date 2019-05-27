Black Queens To Receive $10,000 From Yvonne Okoro On Thursday

Ghana’s senior female national team, the Black Queens are set to receive a whopping $10,000 from award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro following their impressive performance in the recently held WAFU Zone B championship.

Prior to the 8-Nations tournament, the celebrated actress promised to give the Queens $10,000 if they managed to progress from the Group Stage into the semi-finals.

The team impressively reached the semi-finals and narrowly missed out on getting into the finals after losing to the eventual winners, Nigeria through penalties.

To fulfill her promise to the team, Yvonne Okoro has scheduled to host the Black Queens at the Tang Palace Hotel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, to give them the money.

Despite failing to make the final, Ghana went on to beat Mali to win bronze at the tournament. Nigeria also defeated host nation Cote d’Ivoire to emerge as champions.