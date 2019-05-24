AFCON 2019: Mubarak Wakaso Calls For Unity Ahead Of Tournament

Deportivo Alaves midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso has called on his Black Stars teammates to unit ahead of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will officially begin preparations for Africa's finest tournament on June 1 in Dubai.

Ghana are in Group F alongside reigning champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

There seem to be a tension in the team due to captaincy issues but with less than a month for the start of the tournament, the 29-year-old has his teammates to come together insisting their unity will help them annex the trophy.

The technical handlers of the national team have been charged to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 37 years or will be shown the exit.

The last time the country won the tournament was in 1982 in Libya but have come close in lifting the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.