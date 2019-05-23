Former Kotoko Forward Ahmed Toure Join AS Vita Club On A 2-Year Deal

Asec Mimosas striker, Ahmed Simba Toure has joined Congolese giants AS Vita Club on a 2-year deal.

The former Asante Kotoko star after fruitful negotiations with the club on Thursday for an undisclosed fee.

Toure joined Asec Mimosas from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United in 2017 and has been one of the standout strikers in the Ivorian topflight.

He scored 18 goals in the 13 league games he played last season and as well netted 4 goals in the five Caf Champions League games he featured for the Ivorian side.

The Burkinabe international has scored 12 times in the ten leagues matches he has played and also bagged 4 goals in the Caf Champions league with 2 goals in one Cup match.